Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 379,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 132,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

