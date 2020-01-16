Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

Paypal stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,392. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

