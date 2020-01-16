Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,068 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

MRK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. 3,551,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,518. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

