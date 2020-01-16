Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,615 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,893,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,065 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 288,444 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.