Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,850,000 after purchasing an additional 298,797 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 237,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

