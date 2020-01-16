Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.30. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $674,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

