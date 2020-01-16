Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.30. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 103 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245,468 shares of company stock valued at $550,725. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $674,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
