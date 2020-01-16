Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.