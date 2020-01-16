Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 70,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTBR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

