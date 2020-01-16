Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,350 ($17.76). 61,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The stock has a market cap of $525.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,227.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,081.33. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.