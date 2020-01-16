Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.06.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 95,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,613. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 521,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

