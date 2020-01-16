Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,345 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 795,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.02.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
