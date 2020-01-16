Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,345 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 795,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

