Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Trading Up 33.3%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 750,657 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 349,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

