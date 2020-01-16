LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 716,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $225,403. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 166.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LendingClub by 165.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 287,353 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $28,181,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $83,981,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,312.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 152,534 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.