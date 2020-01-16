Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 738.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.