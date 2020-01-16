Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.66. 1,203,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

