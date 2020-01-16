Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 324,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

