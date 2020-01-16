Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 2.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,922. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

