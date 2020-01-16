Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Up 0.2%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.