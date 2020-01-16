Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $117.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 370,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $417,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

