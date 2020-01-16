Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Raised by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises about 1.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Landstar System worth $48,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.