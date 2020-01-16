L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 360,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

