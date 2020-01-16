Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 286,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,581. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

