Kryll Price Hits $0.0567 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.46 million and $2,491.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

