Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 26.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

KRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 4,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

