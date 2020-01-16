Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 30,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 5,676,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

