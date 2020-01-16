Knekted (KNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $37,139.00 and $506.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Knekted token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.19 or 0.03597039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00126443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.