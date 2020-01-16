KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,167. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

