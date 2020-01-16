Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,318 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 286,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 273,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

