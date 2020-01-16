Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9,336.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,338 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. 58,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

