Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

KMB traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,516. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

