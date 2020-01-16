Kidder Stephen W Has $4.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

