Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €580.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

KER opened at €607.20 ($706.05) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €570.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €505.86.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

