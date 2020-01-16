Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Centrica (LON:CNA) to Reduce

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.10 ($1.20). 7,115,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.20. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.