KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE KEM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 980,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. KEMET’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 410,497 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 215,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth $19,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

