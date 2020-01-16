Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 2.7%

Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), 16,657 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 119,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $1.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

