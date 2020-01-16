Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $152,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

