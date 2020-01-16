JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,321,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $167,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,395 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

