JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher Sells 21,949 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JPM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 16,160,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
