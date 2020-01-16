JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Gordon Smith Sells 11,800 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:JPM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
