JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Gordon Smith Sells 11,800 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,173. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.