JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

RUN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,208. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

