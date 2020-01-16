JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.24).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €42.72 ($49.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.74. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.