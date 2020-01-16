JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.24).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €42.72 ($49.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.74. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

