Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

JOUT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

