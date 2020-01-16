Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.25

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.25 and last traded at $148.24, with a volume of 1252521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.01.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

