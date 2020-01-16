John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Shares Down 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

