Jentner Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 1,442,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

