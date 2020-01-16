Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

RAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

Shares of RAT stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The company had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.40. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,179.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

