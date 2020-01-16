Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

