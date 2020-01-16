Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.67

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.67 and last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 12670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$129,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at C$161,319.93.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

