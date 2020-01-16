Iungo Price Tops $0.0006 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Iungo has a market cap of $24,301.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.06 or 0.05995089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

