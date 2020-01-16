ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Buys 7,400 Shares

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 913,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITUS stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. ITUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

